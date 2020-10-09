New spin studio in Portsmouth designed with social distancing in mind

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two Tiverton women have made the best out of a bad situation by opening their own spin studio.

Elizabeth Wall and Meredith Dias both share a passion for spin, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the restrictions and changes made it difficult for them to continue attending classes at their old studio.

“It was an incredible group of people we were with, and then COVID hit and we were like, ‘What are you going to do?'” Dias said.

Wall, who owns a hair salon in Portsmouth, and Dias, a nurse, decided that in order to keep with their routines, they would open their own studio called “BeYou Cycle.”

“So many of these studios started pre-COVID, where everyone wanted a small, tight community where everybody is close together and riding in a pack mentality, which is great and it’s high energy and it’s awesome,” Wall explained. “But all of the sudden, after COVID, no body wanted to be next to anyone and you can’t because of regulations, so we thought if we are going to open something, it has to be big enough to feel safe riding.”

The women picked a space where cyclists could easily spread out while also feeling as if they’re still part of the group.

With the additional space, the women hope that more people will have a safe place to work out at an affordable price.

While Dias and Wall admit that many people aren’t setting up shop right now, they’re confident in their new business because they know what they need, while other already existing businesses were forced to reorganize and make unexpected purchases.

“We’re building this with this in mind and when we have a vaccine someday, and we all feel good, we will take our masks off and we can be a little closer,” Dias said. “But people are going to still want to be spread out. That will stay and this will allow us to do that.”

BeYou Cycle’s grand opening is this Sunday. Anyone interested in attending a class can do so by reserving a bike online.