NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers about upcoming changes to the Route 138 East ramp coming off the Claiborne Pell Bridge inbound to Newport.

Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.

Courtesy of RIDOT

To continue following Route 138 toward Middletown and Portsmouth, drivers will turn right instead of left at the new traffic light at the end of the ramp.

Drivers traveling north on Connell Highway will remain unaffected at this stage of the project until that section goes out of service in the spring.

The project aims to redesign the full traffic pattern between Newport and the Pell Bridge. It’s slated to be completed by the end of 2024. Visit RIDOT’s website for more information.