NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands flocked to Fort Adams State Park Thursday night to get a sneak peek at a brand new documentary that highlights a local legend.

“Water Brother” explores Sid Abbruzzi’s lifelong passion for surfing, skating and protecting sport’s history culture, according to newportFILM.

“This is five decades of surfing and skating,” Abbruzzi said of the film.

He hopes that those who watch the documentary are inspired by what they see.

“Whether they know me or not, [it tells] a real story,” he said. “Everyone will leave knowing what happened here in the 70s, what happened here in the 80s … how this got here in the 90s, how the XGames came here for the first time in 1995.”

While he doesn’t see himself as much of a legend, others consider him a role model.

“Sid took me under his wing,” Newport resident John Walker said.

Abbruzzi believes the documentary isn’t about his claim to fame, but more about his impact.

“Being a part of that story in their lives means a lot to me,” he said.

The documentary isn’t available for streaming just yet, but newportFILM intends to host a another screening in the near future.