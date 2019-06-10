Naval War College head steps down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The president of the U.S. Naval War College says he is stepping down.

The announcement by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday came after the Navy announced he was being reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.

Harley said in an all-campus email that he had decided to step down immediately because of the distractions caused by what he called an “unfounded” article by The Associated Press on Friday.

The AP reported the inspector general was investigating amid allegations that Harley spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

The college also announced that a strategy forum that high-ranking Navy officials planned to attend starting Tuesday has been postponed.