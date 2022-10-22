NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America continued their first jamboree in over 20 years.

The three-day event kicked off at Fort Adams in Newport Friday, where scouts participated in various activities like fishing, climbing, and sailing.

12 News Anchor, Kim Kalunian, emceed the event.

Multiple local organizations, including the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island National Guard, were also represented there.

The jamboree ends on Sunday.