NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out Tuesday evening at a multi-family home in Newport, a city spokesperson told 12 News.

Crews were called to Thurston Avenue around 5 p.m. for a report of a mattress on fire on the third floor of the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a person standing on a ladder outside the home trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

The fire was knocked down within a few minutes, the spokesperson said, but the third floor did sustain some water damage. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.