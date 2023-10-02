BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — It was just after midnight last Friday when Lori Hall received word that her 21-year-old daughter had been involved in a serious car crash.

Hall immediately texted her asking if she was alright — but never heard back.

Her daughter, Elysia LeBeau, was gone.

The Mt. Hope High School graduate was driving home from work in Utica, New York, when she was killed in the head-on crash. The other driver, identified by police as a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hall described her youngest daughter as being her “princess child.”

“Sparkles and glitter and pink,” she said. “I don’t know how all of that energy and light is just gone.”

LeBeau was known for her bubbly and enthusiastic personality, according to Hall.

“She never did anything less than 100%,” Hall said. “Even then, for most people, it was probably more like 150%.”

Hall said her daughter lived in the moment and was always reaching out to her friends and family to check up on them.

“She loved hard,” she said. “She played hard, and she was just very passionate about the things she chose to do.”

(Story continues below.)

Elysia LeBeau (Courtesy: Lori Hall)

LeBeau loved music, and spent the vast majority of her high school years performing alongside her friends.

“She sang constantly,” Hall recalled, adding that her daughter dreamed of being a music teacher. “It didn’t matter where she was or what she was doing.”

LeBeau left a lasting legacy at Mt. Hope High School. Hall said she helped launch Musicafe back in 2017 as an outlet for students to showcase their musical talents.

Musicafe is still going strong, which Hall believes is a testament to her daughter’s passion and dedication.

Mt. Hope is dedicating the school year’s first Musicafe to LeBeau. Hall said a memorial service for her daughter is also scheduled for this weekend.

Hall said her daughter’s ashes are being brought back to Rhode Island, where she will be buried next to her grandfather.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.