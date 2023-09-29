UTICA, N.Y. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Mt. Hope High School graduate early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police confirmed that Elysia LeBeau, 21, died as a result of the crash, which happened just after midnight in Utica, New York.

The other driver, identified by police as a 17-year-old male, also succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both drivers during this very difficult time,” police wrote in a social media post.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

Mt. Hope Music announced LeBeau’s death on social media Friday afternoon, which stated she was was a four-year member of the high school’s choral department.

“Her great love, however, was Musicafe,” Mt. Hope Music wrote on social media. “No one in the first few years of that event put more time and effort into our shows, both behind the scenes and in front of the microphone.”

Musicafe is a series of open mic nights held throughout the school year. It was created in 2017 as an outlet for students to showcase their musical talents.

Mt. Hope Music said it will be dedicating its show next Thursday to LeBeau.