BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and staff at Mt. Hope High School were evacuated Monday afternoon after an elevated level of carbon monoxide was detected in the rear kitchen area of the cafeteria.

That’s according to an email sent to families by interim Principal Michelle King. She said the evacuation was conducted out of an abundance of caution and everyone made it safely over to the school’s football field.

Students were being dismissed from the field, with their assigned buses picking them up there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to learn more.