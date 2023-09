BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Mt. Hope High School had to let students out early on Friday.

The principal said students were dismissed at 11 a.m. due to an “unexpected situation” where all of the water had to be turned off throughout the building.

School officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update prior to the start of school on Monday.

The cause of the water issue is unclear at this time.