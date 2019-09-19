Moving Vietnam Veteran Memorial wall to visit Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is making a stop in Newport this weekend at Touro Park.

The moving wall arrives Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with a police and veteran motorcycle escort, according to local sponsors hosting the wall’s visit. The installation of the exhibit will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday night, local veterans of the Vietnam War will be escorted into Touro Park by students for an evening visit.

On Friday, there will be an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m., where names of the 209 veterans from Rhode Island who died during the Vietnam War will be read aloud.

According to representatives, Rev. Bill Zelazny is expected to emcee the event that will also feature several patriotic musical performances, including one by the Tiverton High School Marching Band.

The moving wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., spearheaded by John Devitt, a former helicopter door gunner and Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, who wanted to share the monument’s power with those who couldn’t visit the nation’s capital.

The traveling monument will be at the park until Monday, Sept. 23.

For more information, visit http://movingwallnewport.org/.