Mount Hope Bridge needs $35M in repairs

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A key suspension bridge in Rhode Island needs $35 million to repair its deteriorating cables.

The Mount Hope Bridge, which connects Portsmouth and Bristol, needs a protective dehumidification system to preserve the cables.

Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority, said a 2016 inspection found significant breakage of the steel wires that make up the cables.

She said repairing the cables could end up costing more than $300 million if they deteriorate further.

Silveira said she hopes the state will provide funding from its $1.1 billion share of the federal American Rescue Plan.