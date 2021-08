TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man in his early 30s was rushed to the hospital Monday night following a motorcycle crash in Tiverton.

Police say the man was riding on Stafford Road just before 9 p.m. when he veered out of his lane and hit an SUV head-on.

The motorcyclist was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated.