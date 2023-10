WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a crash in Warren that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening.

Officers rushed to Metacom Avenue near Ocean State Plaza just after 5 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as a 60-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of crash is unknown at this time.