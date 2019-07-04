Motorcyclist injured in Bristol crash

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Bristol Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Fox Hill and Mount Hope Avenues where the motorcyclist collided with an SUV, Bristol Police Sergeant Paul Medeiros said.

A passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Medeiros did not know the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries, but neighbors tell Eyewitness News he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

HAPPENING NOW: Bristol Police investigating a crash between a motorcycle and Honda Pilot. Police say man driving motorcycle taken to hospital with “undetermined injuries,” passenger in Pilot taken to hospital with minor injuries. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/sV1kg1LGvC — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 4, 2019

Doreen DaSilva was outside grilling when she heard the crash.

“I looked up and I knew somebody was in trouble,” DaSilva said. “He flew up in mid-air… within minutes there were people scattered.”

DaSilva said it looked like the motorcyclist had a serious head injury.

“Our neighbor here took her towel off and wrapped it around the fella’s head,” DaSilva recalled.