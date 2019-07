43-year-old Adam Seale of Portsmouth is missing. He was last seen on July 5th at 7am.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth police said a man that was last seen Friday morning has been found safe.

They say Adam Seale, a military veteran, was located Sunday morning and is now home.

He was last seen 7 a.m. Friday morning after he left his home on foot with no phone or wallet.

Portsmouth police also thanked everyone for their assistance in helping to find Seale.