Missing Pennsylvania teen found at Tiverton home; man charged with child molestation

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man was arrested last week after he was found to be with a 13-year-old girl reported missing in Pennsylvania.

William Caldwel Stewart, 19, was charged with child molestation and ordered held without bail at his arraignment last Thursday, according to Tiverton police.

The investigation revealed Caldwel Stewart had picked the girl up in Pennsylvania and brought her back to Rhode Island, staying at several locations along the way.

Pennsylvania State Police had been pinging her phone, which had been off until it was turned on last week.

Police say they’re now investigating whether the girl was being held against her will, which a friend of hers had reported to authorities in Pennsylvania.

The girl was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.