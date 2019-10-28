Live Now
Missing boaters, dog found safe off Cape Henry

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — After searching more than 30,000 nautical miles along the eastern seaboard, the United States Coast Guard has found two missing boaters and their dog.

Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis-the-buoy were reported missing Friday. The trio set sail from Jamestown Wednesday and was heading toward Norfolk, Virginia.

Coast Guard crews spotted their sailboat 100 nautical miles offshore in Cape Henry, Virginia. Both men were unaware that they were being searched for.

They are now headed toward Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, according to the Coast Guard.

