Missing boater search in Warren called off after owner found unharmed

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warren emergency crews have called off a search for a missing boater after identifying and locating the owner unharmed early Thursday morning.

Residents who live near the Kickemuit River first reported they discovered life jackets, a fishing pole, oars and other personal belongings that lead them to believe a fisherman may have also been on board around 7:30 a.m.

Warren Fire Chief James Sousa told Eyewitness News the boat did not have identification, but crews were able to identify the owner by showing pictures of the boat to boat owners at the dock nearby.

The agency recommended boat owners to keep water crafts properly secured and to mark your identification on them to help reduce unnecessary searches and make sure they are weather-proofed as best as possible to prevent them from being damaged or floating away during storms.

Boat owners can receive an ID sticker at any Coast Guard station or auxiliary for free.

According to the Coast Guard, 31 unexplained and unmanned water crafts were reported over the Fourth of July weekend between Maine and the Jersey shore and the Coast Guard’s Southeastern New England sector said it received five of the unmanned craft reports.

The Department of Environmental Management, U.S. Coast Guard, and local crews from Warren, Bristol, Somerset and Warwick assisted in the search along the river.