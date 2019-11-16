Middletown police investigating deadly DUI

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are investigating a deadly DUI that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call about a car crash in the area of Third Beach Road just before 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a white sedan that had overturned on the roadway.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, was unresponsive at the time. She was then rushed to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car was identified as Patrick Carson, 23. Police found him to be impaired and placed him under arrest. Carson was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Carson will be charged with with one count of driving under the influence-death resulting and one count of driving to endanger-death resulting. He is currently being held at the Middletown Police Department and awaiting arraignment from the Justice of the Peace.

