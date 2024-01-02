MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Aquidneck Island is about to lose its last multi-screen cinema.

Island Cinemas 10 announced on social media Tuesday that it will close for good on Jan. 24, explaining that the building has been sold and the theater did not renew its lease.

“We would like to thank everyone who patronized our business along the way,” Island Cinemas 10 wrote. “We couldn’t have made it this long without all of you.”

The only other movie theater on Aquidneck Island is Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center, which is a self-described art house cinema that shows classic films and first-run movies on its single screen, as well as hosting live events and performances.