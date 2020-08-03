Middletown, Newport beaches closed Tuesday ahead of Isaias

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Popular beaches in Middletown and Newport will be closed to the public starting Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the coast, town officials said Monday.

Easton’s Beach in Newport will be closed Tuesday, while Middletown’s Second and Third beaches will be closed through noon Wednesday.

This comes soon after a “Tropical Storm Warning” was issued for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca expects Isaias to reach Southern New England by Tuesday evening, bringing tropical storm force winds to the region.

Tom Shelvin, a spokesperson for Newport City Hall, said staff will be posted at Easton’s Beach to make sure no one gathers or tries to go in the water.

Beginning Tuesday morning, the parking lots at Surfer’s End and Triangle A, as well as the road between the two, will be blocked off, according to Middletown officials.

While the main parking lot at Second Beach will be closed through Wednesday, the Third Beach parking areas will remain open. Despite that, town officials said no lifeguards will be on duty and those who visit Third Beach are urged to avoid dangerous wind and surf conditions.

The lifeguard stands at Second and Third beaches will be removed to prevent damage as the storm moves through, and they will be returned once it is safe to do so.