Middletown students find bullet in middle school hallway

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Gaudet Middle School in Middletown was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour on Thursday after some students found a bullet.

According to a message sent out by the school department, the bullet was brought to the administration after it was discovered in the 7th-grade hallway and town police were notified.

The shelter order was lifted once police determined there was no danger to the school. Students were then dismissed at the normal time, school officials said in a followup message.

“Be assured that the Middletown School Department takes all threats seriously and we work collaboratively with the Middletown Police Department to ensure that safety measures and protocols at all our Middletown schools are a priority,” the department wrote.

