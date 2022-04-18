MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents voiced their concerns about short-term rentals during a Middletown Town Council meeting Monday, arguing that more needs to be done to mitigate what they describe as a “nuisance.”

The issue was added to the town council’s agenda at the request of two councilors following an article by the Newport Daily News.

In it, residents voiced their concerns for the impacts, but a town spokesperson said there isn’t an issue with short-term rentals in town.

That same spokesperson, Matt Sheley, public affairs officer for the town, sent a similar statement to 12 News, saying, based on data from the summer of 2021, “there really isn’t a ‘short-term rental’ issue in Middletown,” adding that he expects that to be the same story for the summer of 2022.

“On average, the data from the summer of 2021 showed the Town received a call or two a week related to short-term rentals and usually those were isolated issues that were addressed quickly without any problems.

While obviously there are exceptions to the rule, overall the belief in Middletown is that most short-term rental properties generally fit into the fabric of our neighborhoods,” Sheley wrote.

Shawn Brown, Middletown town administrator, echoed that statement at Monday’s meeting, saying the town hasn’t received many complaints.

However, one councilor said her phone has been ringing off the hook with complaints from homeowners in town.

Residents like Jay Redfearn said people have stopped complaining to town leaders because their concerns are never addressed nor followed up on.

“I’ve called the police about loud parties, about noise, about trash being all over the place … and every time I do, nothing happens,” Redfearn said.

While Redfearn wasn’t in attendance at the meeting, Brown brought up his complaints in an attempt to debunk them, saying his neighbor’s home isn’t a short-term rental. However, the home is listed on Airbnb.

Redfearn said issues there date back to shortly after his family moved to the neighborhood in 2006.

“It’s a different frat party every night of the week, from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” he said. “It’s just very unnerving that we don’t know who our neighbors are.”

Other residents argue that it’s about way more than just short-term rentals being a nuisance.

“It’s about sense of community, affordable housing, the housing stock and property tax values,” Rob Connerney said.

Short-term rental supporters disagree, arguing that they’re part of the town’s history and aren’t impacting the housing stock.

Resident Leon Amarant claims data shows there are approximately 300 short-term rentals registered in Middletown.

“To put it on 6% of the housing stock … I don’t think that’s accurate,” he said.

But homeowners against short-term rentals retorted that the percentage represents people looking to settle here.

“Most of them represent a house that has been taken off the market by a family who would like to live there,” John Bagwell said.

Neighboring Newport recently banned short-term rentals from residential areas, which many Middletown residents fear will cause the city’s issues to spill over into their community.

“We think that’s going to drive certainly higher occupancy rates. I mean, we are in walking distance to downtown Newport,” Connerney added.

Redfearn said he’s not sticking around to see the potential impacts Newport’s decision will have on his neighborhood. He and his family are exploring quieter neighborhoods in town.

“We’re at the tail end of our mortgage,” he said. “We’ve got a handful of years left at most, and we’re willing to move for peace and quiet, peace of mind. To take on that financial obligation should tell you how bad it is.”

Sheley tells 12 News the town is working on hiring a zoning enforcement officer whose job will primarily be to register short-term rentals and handle any issues that arise.

The town council plans to discuss this issue further at its next meeting.