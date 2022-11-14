MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are alerting drivers to some roadwork projects planned for this week.
The following roadways will be closed for milling and paving:
- Monday, Nov. 14: Dudley Avenue
- Tuesday, Nov. 15: Bliss Road, Newport and Orchard Avenues
- Wednesday, Nov. 16: Bliss Road, Dudley, Green End, Newport and Orchard Avenues
- Thursday, Nov. 17: Green End Avenue between Aquidneck Avenue and Compton View Drive
- Friday, Nov. 18: Green End Avenue between Aquidneck Avenue and Compton View Drive
The schedule may change based on the weather.
Police urged drivers to use caution in work zones and said to expect detours and delays.