MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are alerting drivers to some roadwork projects planned for this week.

The following roadways will be closed for milling and paving:

Monday, Nov. 14 : Dudley Avenue

: Dudley Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 15 : Bliss Road, Newport and Orchard Avenues

: Bliss Road, Newport and Orchard Avenues Wednesday, Nov. 16 : Bliss Road, Dudley, Green End, Newport and Orchard Avenues

: Bliss Road, Dudley, Green End, Newport and Orchard Avenues Thursday, Nov. 17 : Green End Avenue between Aquidneck Avenue and Compton View Drive

: Green End Avenue between Aquidneck Avenue and Compton View Drive Friday, Nov. 18: Green End Avenue between Aquidneck Avenue and Compton View Drive

The schedule may change based on the weather.

Police urged drivers to use caution in work zones and said to expect detours and delays.