MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are expected to provide an update Friday morning after a man was found dead earlier this week.

John Edward Corbett, 39, was found inside a West Main Road home and police have deemed his death to be suspicious.

Officials have scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference.

Police say they responded to the home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a well-being check after family and friends said Corbett had not been seen or heard from in days.

The cause and manner of his death have not yet been released.

Friends of Corbett said he was a talented photographer and came from a well-respected family with roots in Newport. They also called him a “great friend” and said they are devastated by the loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. Tim Beck at (401) 846-1144 ext. 7017 or by sending him an email.