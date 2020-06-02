Middletown police searching for dark-colored sedan in deadly hit-and-run

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are looking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Newport man.

Elias Velasquez Chavez, 40, was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on West Main Road near the Harbor Village entrance around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 22, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a dark-colored sedan was seen on video speeding through Portsmouth and into Middletown just prior to the crash.

Following the crash, the suspect vehicle turned around in the Burger King parking lot then sped back toward Portsmouth, police said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and recalls seeing a speeding car is asked to call Middletown detectives at (401) 846-1144 or the anonymous tip line at (401) 842-6516.