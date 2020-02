MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police have identified both victims in an accident where one woman was killed Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from Captain Jason Ryan, Gertrude Mackin, 80, and Tristan Mouligne were both struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Ward Ave. around 2:30 p.m.

Mackin was pronounced dead at the scene. Mouligne was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.