MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown police officer has been released from the hospital after he was hit in the face and neck by gel pellets shot from a passing car.

Police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop on West Main Road just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when another vehicle drove up and the occupants opened fire with a “splat gel gun.”

The suspects sped off but the officer was able to catch up with them, according to police. Inside their vehicle, he found the splat gun and a bucket of pellets. Both occupants were arrested.

The driver, 29-year-old Raymond Camacho, is charged with driving under the influence, discharge of a firearm, assault on a police officer, felony assault by use of a device similar to a firearm, and felony conspiracy. Camacho, of Warren, is currently being held at the ACI.

The passenger, 29-year-old Jordan Moniz, is charged with discharge of a firearm, assault on a police officer, felony assault by use of a device similar to a firearm and felony conspiracy. Moniz, of Tiverton, is out on bail.