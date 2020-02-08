Middletown man facing 16 video voyeurism charges after search warrant yields videos, photos

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Middletown man was arrested on more than a dozen video voyeurism charges after police confiscated his phone while conducting an unrelated search warrant at his home.

Rhode Island State Police said officers served a search warrant at the home of Christopher Toppa, 47, on Jan. 31 following an investigation.

During the search, officers found approximately 120 marijuana plants, 3.6 pounds of usable marijuana and 10.8 pounds of marijuana edibles.

Police also seized Toppa’s iPhone after placing him under arrest. After facing a judge on several drug charges, he was released after posting bail on $50,000 surety.

While police were looking through Toppa’s phone, investigators ultimately discovered nearly 37 “voyeurism-style videos” and approximately six “live voyeurism-style photographs.”

Police said all of the videos and photos were taken from the outside of the victim’s windows looking into their homes.

The videos and photographs, according to police, showed the victims ─ mostly young women in the Middletown and Newport area ─ nude, changing, showering, using the restroom or engaging in sexual acts.

Investigators were able to determine the images and videos were not sent to Toppa and that he himself took them without their consent or knowledge.

Toppa was arrested again Friday and charged with 16 counts of video voyeurism and resisting arrest.

He was ordered held as a bail violator after police found an additional 2.6 ounces of marijuana inside his home at the time of his arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force tip line at (401) 475-7003.