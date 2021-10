Courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown man was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Andrew Phy, 54, faces a charge of first-degree molestation/sexual assault of a 7-year-old juvenile.

Police said the charge against Phy stems from an assault that occurred several years ago.

Phy was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in 2nd District Court.