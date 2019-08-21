Breaking News
Middletown man charged with attempting to solicit teen for sex

(Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police)

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown man was arrested and charged with trying to solicit a 14-year-old boy for sexual activity.

Korey Morris, 43, was handcuffed soon after he arrived at a prearranged location where he believed he was meeting the teen, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Morris was charged with four counts of indecent solicitation of a child and five counts of dissemination of indecent material to a minor. A judge ordered him held on $5,000 surety bail with special conditions, including having restricted internet use and no contact with children.

If Morris is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison.

