MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out inside a Middletown hotel Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the Days Inn on West Main Road.

Middletown Fire Chief James Peplau said firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the hotel.

Peplau said firefighters from Jamestown, Newport, Portsmouth and Tiverton rushed to the hotel to help knock down the flames.

This comes two weeks after a popular Newport hotel went up in flames. Peplau said that was one of the reasons why the department wasted no time calling for backup.

“Fire is both a team sport and something you want to get ahead of,” he said. “That certainly was in the back of our minds.”

Peplau said no guests were staying in the rooms in the corner of the hotel where the fire broke out, though some of those rooms were booked for later in the evening.

Those guests have since made arrangements at other nearby hotels, he added.

The 15 to 20 rooms that were occupied at the time of the fire were nowhere near where the fire broke out, according to Peplau.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.