Middletown DMV branch reopens Monday

East Bay

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — In accordance with Phase 1 of reopening Rhode Island’s economy, the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it will reopen its Middletown branch on Monday.

The Middletown DMV, located at 52 Valley Rd., will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m by appointment only — walk-ins are not allowed.

“The Division has continued serving customers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with a reservation service at our Cranston headquarters,” DMV Administrator Walter Craddock said. “The reservation service, coupled with adherence to the COVID-19 procedures recommended by the R.I. Department of Health will allow us to return service to one of our busiest locations. Aquidneck Islanders and others will appreciate the return of in-person DMV services to their part of the state.”

Expiration dates for Rhode Island driver’s licenses, inspection stickers and registrations that were due to expire in March, April and May have each been extended for 90 days.

The DMV reminds Rhode Islanders that a number of transactions can be completed online or by mail such as renewing licenses or registrations, submitting CDL medical certifications, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, and changing addresses.

Click here to make an appointment »

