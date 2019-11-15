Middletown custodian pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charge

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A school custodian suspected of taking a lewd photo on a student-athlete’s phone during a college field hockey match last month faced a judge on Friday.

Eric Diniz, 22, of Warren, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure/disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday, Oct. 19, during a match between Salve Regina University and Endicott College at Gaudet Middle School in Middletown. Several of the visiting student-athletes reported that it appeared their belongings in the girls’ locker room had been rummaged through and one later discovered an image of male genitalia on her phone.

During an interview with detectives the following Wednesday, Diniz admitted to taking the photo, calling it a “stupid decision,” according to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News.

The victim’s phone was set to “live” mode, the report states, so the suspect’s pants and boots could be seen after the photo was taken. Detectives said cell phone video captured in the gym about 20 minutes earlier showed Diniz wearing the same clothing. They also noted that Diniz was the only custodian working at the school during the match.

Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said she placed Diniz on administrative leave as soon as she received word of his arrest.

“Student safety is always our first priority,” she said in a statement. “We will take all appropriate steps to ensure that all students remain in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Police believe it was an isolated incident and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Rosa at (401) 846-1144.