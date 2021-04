MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — At least one person was taken away in an ambulance after a serious crash in Middletown Monday morning.

The single-car crash took place just after 8 a.m. on Valley Road, and the vehicle ended up on its roof.

A portion of the roadway was closed as emergency crews responded to the scene.

A 12 News crew saw a person being transported from the scene, but the extent of that person’s injuries is unclear at this time.