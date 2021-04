MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — As summer creeps closer, Middletown beach parking passes are set to go on sale.

Passes for Third and Sachuest beaches will be available online only, with in-person sales expected to begin in mid-May.

A Middletown resident season pass is $70, compared to $65 for town seniors and $30 for resident motorcycles.

For non-residents, the cost of a seasonal pass is $140, with $130 for seniors and $60 for motorcycles.

Anyone looking to learn more can visit the town’s website.