Middletown beach passes expected to go on sale Monday

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A sign summer is on the way, Middletown beach parking passes are slated to go on sale Monday.

Passes for Sachuest and Third beaches will be available to be purchased online only, while in-person sales are expected to begin in mid-May.

A Middletown resident season pass is $70, with seniors getting a $5 discount and $30 for motorcycle riding residents.

For out-of-town residents, a season pass will cost $140, with seniors getting a $10 discount and $60 for a motorcycle pass.

Town officials said it will continue to reserve half of the available spots in two lots for Middletown residents.

Passes are available to buy all summer long, according to the town.

Find more information and buy a beach pass on the town’s website.

