Middletown animal shelter accepting dogs from Afghanistan

East Bay

Upper left: Zeus, upper right: Tope, bottom left: Linus, bottom right: Diesel. (Photos courtesy: Potter League for Animals)

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Potter League for Animals is taking in four dogs that were rescued from the streets of Kabul.

The Middletown shelter announced Tuesday that it’s expecting four dogs on Thursday – Diesel, Linus, Tope and Zeus.

This is part of a partnership with Afghanistan’s first and only animal shelter, Nowzad.

It was started by Sgt. Pen Farthing, whose mission has been to reunite soldiers with their battle buddies.

They’ve since expanded to find homes for dogs and cats in the United States.

The Potter League first partnered with Nowzad as a “sister shelter” in 2017.

“The Potter League has been proud to be able to help bring attention and funding to our sister shelter, Nowzad, in recent years. Now we are able to help in yet another way, bringing dogs to Newport where they can find great new homes,” said Bread Shear, executive director of the Potter League.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet or donating money to the shelter can visit the Potter League’s website for more information.

