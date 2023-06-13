NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has declared a disaster emergency in hopes of receiving federal assistance with repairing the historic Newport Cliff Walk.

The state disaster declaration means the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) can now apply for federal emergency relief assistance.

The iconic oceanside Cliff Walk was first damaged in March 2022, when a section collapsed and crumbled onto the beach below, followed by another smaller portion just one day later. The Cliff Walk was dealt another significant blow during a storm back in January, when massive waves damaged the armor stone along its engineered slope.

There’s currently a four-minute detour in place for the collapsed section of the Cliff Walk, which despite the damage has remained open.

The 3.5-mile stretch of coastline attracts tourists from all over the world annually.

“Newport’s Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island’s top attractions, drawing over a million visitors per year,” McKee said. “The collapse and the partial closure could cause significant harm to Newport tourism, a top driver of the local economy. The impacted area is now closed because it is at risk of further erosion and collapse, which poses a threat to public safety.”

The state estimates that comprehensive Cliff Walk repairs could cost up to $13.75 million. McKee has directed RIDOT to work with the city to secure $10 million in federal disaster relief funding.

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong said McKee’s declaration has opened a pathway to ensuring the historic Cliff Walk will be repaired.

“Restoring this iconic American vista for future generations to enjoy will require local, state and federal partnership,” Khamsyvoravong said.

Both state and federal funding has helped finance improvements and repairs to the Cliff Walk over the years, including $5.13 million secured back in 2013 by Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse after Superstorm Sandy.

“The federal government should do its part to ensure the safety and sustainability of this national treasure,” Reed said. “The governor’s disaster declaration is a needed first step in the state’s application process.”

Reed and Whitehouse submitted a $5 million earmark request earlier this year to fund engineering design and planning services for repairs and resiliency enhancements to the Cliff Walk. It’s unclear when that could be approved, however, since the earmark process is lengthy.