PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Smoke filled the skies over Narragansett Bay Thursday night as firefighters from around the state battled a massive fire on Prudence Island.

The flames could be seen from as far as Bristol, and it appears several structures were fully engulfed.

Large fire on Prudence Island. Here’s the view from dock in Portsmouth. Lots of smoke filling the sky. Marine units are being deployed from this area for assistance. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/yCI4nvo1oR — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) January 22, 2021

Firefighters and first responders took turns being shuttled across Narragansett Bay by Portsmouth’s Marine Patrol Unit.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.