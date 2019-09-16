Massachusetts state trooper arrested in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was arrested following an incident outside a Newport club early Sunday morning.

Brian Kilfoyle, 31, of Berkley, Mass., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The Providence Journal reports Kilfoyle was removed from One Pelham East and began acting belligerently and aggressively towards two Newport police officers who were responding to a separate incident. He reportedly refused to leave the area and tried to take a swing at one of the officers before he was placed in handcuffs.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Newport police for comment.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said Kilfoyle was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a status hearing scheduled for Wednesday. He was also ordered to surrender his badge, cruiser, and the use of all force equipment.

The department plans to conduct its own internal investigation while monitoring the criminal proceedings in Rhode Island.

Kilfoyle is due to be arraigned in district court on Sept. 25.

