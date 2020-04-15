1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Masks now mandatory in Barrington; violators will be issued $500 fine

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Effective Wednesday, everyone who works in Barrington or visits a commercial or governmental building in the town must wear a cloth face mask — or run the risk of receiving a $500 fine.

An executive order signed by Town Manager James Cunha states that people do not need to wear medical-grade masks; fabric coverings like scarves and bandanas will do. Masks are not required inside vehicles, private residences or while exercising.

Cunha’s order is in line with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s statewide mandate, which takes effect Saturday.

“I’m sure many of you are saying, ‘I’m not going to do that, it’s weird, it feels funny, I don’t know if it helps anyways.’ To you I am saying: you have to do this,” Raimondo said, adding that wearing a mask will be part of “the new normal” once the economy reopens.

Raimondo said she is leaving punishments and penalties for noncompliance up to individual municipalities and the Rhode Island Department of Health. Barrington appears to be the first municipality in the state to not only make wearing cloth masks mandatory, but also to issue fines for violating the order.

Cunha urged people to “not see how far the rules can be stretched” by looking for loopholes or ways around the mandate.

“Please do your part,” Cunha wrote in the executive order. “The risks being taken, and the sacrifices being made by others are too grave for us to do less.”

Social media campaign aims to stop the stigma of wearing masks »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Wednesday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • 5 :30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com