Masks now mandatory in Barrington; violators will be issued $500 fine

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Effective Wednesday, everyone who works in Barrington or visits a commercial or governmental building in the town must wear a cloth face mask — or run the risk of receiving a $500 fine.

An executive order signed by Town Manager James Cunha states that people do not need to wear medical-grade masks; fabric coverings like scarves and bandanas will do. Masks are not required inside vehicles, private residences or while exercising.

Cunha’s order is in line with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s statewide mandate, which takes effect Saturday.

“I’m sure many of you are saying, ‘I’m not going to do that, it’s weird, it feels funny, I don’t know if it helps anyways.’ To you I am saying: you have to do this,” Raimondo said, adding that wearing a mask will be part of “the new normal” once the economy reopens.

Raimondo said she is leaving punishments and penalties for noncompliance up to individual municipalities and the Rhode Island Department of Health. Barrington appears to be the first municipality in the state to not only make wearing cloth masks mandatory, but also to issue fines for violating the order.

Cunha urged people to “not see how far the rules can be stretched” by looking for loopholes or ways around the mandate.

“Please do your part,” Cunha wrote in the executive order. “The risks being taken, and the sacrifices being made by others are too grave for us to do less.”

