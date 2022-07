NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a man off the coast of Newport Wednesday morning.

The body was found in the water off Price Neck around 9 a.m., according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management’s Mike Healey.

Healey said the DEM has taken over the investigation and is working to notify the man’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.