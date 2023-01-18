BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday near a RIPTA Park and Ride lot in Barrington.

Police said they were called there around 12:30 p.m. by a person who spotted the body by the water. It was determined to be a man under the age of 30, according to police.

The state medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said there were no signs of foul play.

