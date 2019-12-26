Man who crashed car into East Providence home pleads not guilty to DUI charge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man accused of crashing his pick-up truck into the side of a South Broadway home last weekend faced a judge Thursday morning.

Brian Pimentel, 27, pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge and was released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and South Broadway during the early morning hours of Dec. 21.

Prosecutors allege that Pimentel drove his pick-up truck off the roadway and through two yards before crashing into the home.

Police said no one inside the home at the time of the crash was hurt and neither Pimentel nor his passenger suffered serious injuries.

Pimentel is due back in court on Jan. 8.