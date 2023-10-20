BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rehoboth man who was shot by police after allegedly chasing two college students in Bristol has been released from the hospital and moved to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

Mark Rinn, 39, was arraigned Monday on four counts of felony assault. He pleaded not guilty and was granted $60,000 surety bail, with an order to have no contact with his alleged victims.

On Oct. 12, police said two female Roger Williams University students were at Colt State Park when they were approached by Rinn, who was naked and made hand gestures that made them uncomfortable.

The students left but Rinn followed them to the police station. They pulled up next to an SUV and asked the woman inside, who is the wife of a retired officer, for help.

After the woman called the station, her husband and the desk sergeant on duty, Sgt. Paul Medeiros, came outside and found the students and Rinn.

Surveillance video showed Rinn reversing toward the retired officer, then driving at Sgt. Medeiros before ramming the students’ vehicle twice. That’s when the sergeant fired two shots into Rinn’s vehicle, according to police.

Bristol officers are equipped with body cameras, but since Sgt. Medeiros was on administrative duty at the time, police said he did not have his on.

Sgt. Medeiros has been cleared to go back to work after an internal review, according to police, and will return on Tuesday.

The Rhode Island State Police and R.I. Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation, which could take up to a year to complete.