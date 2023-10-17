BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rehoboth man who was shot by police after allegedly chasing two college students in Bristol remains in custody at the hospital.

Mark Rinn, 39, was arraigned on four counts of felony assault, and the judge ordered a no-contact order between him and his alleged victims.

On Oct. 12, police said two female Roger Williams University students were at Colt State Park when they were approached by Rinn, who was naked and made hand gestures that made them uncomfortable.

The students decided to leave, but Rinn followed and chased them all the way to the police station.

When they pulled into the parking lot, Rinn rammed into their vehicle repeatedly, according to police.

The desk sergeant, who has not been identified, came out and tried to get Rinn to stop. Rinn drove at the sergeant, police said, then hit the students’ vehicle again. That’s when the sergeant fired two shots into Rinn’s vehicle.

Police said the two students suffered minor injuries and the sergeant was not hurt.

Bristol officers are equipped with body cameras, but since the desk sergeant was on administrative duty at the time, he did not have his on.

Police said they will be reviewing footage of the incident captured by the station’s security cameras.

The Rhode Island State Police and R.I. Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.