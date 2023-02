JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.

R.I. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey tells 12 News the man was found on the rocks near the Beavertail Lighthouse.

Healey said the man was suffering from hypothermia and was air-lifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

It’s unclear at this time how the man ended up on the rocks.