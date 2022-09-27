PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters successfully rescued a man Monday morning after he fell off his boat in Portsmouth.

The fire department was called to Fountain Avenue in Island Park for reports of a man who had fallen into the water and hadn’t resurfaced.

The victim was eventually found alert and responsive near his boat, which fire officials said was roughly 70 feet offshore.

Fire officials said the man was unable to get back onto his boat or swim to shore because his waders had filled up with water and caused him to sink.

The victim was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital to be evaluated.